FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Malik Grant ran ran for 183 yards on 29 carries and reached the end zone three times to lead Sacred Heart past Central Connecticut 27-17 on Saturday.

Grant's 4-yard touchdown run with 3:24 left in the third quarter gave the Pioneers (4-3, 2-1 Northeast Conference) a 13-10 lead.

Early in the fourth, Grant scored from 15 yards out running up the middle and breaking tackles near the goal line to extend the margin.

Marquez McCray threw for 178 yards for Sacred Heart now winners of back-to-back contests following a two-game skid.

Nasir Smith ran for 89 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown for the Blue Devils (1-5, 1-1).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25