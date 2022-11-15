Tap the bookmark to save this article.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Qua Grant scored 11 points as Sam Houston beat LeTourneau 84-48 on Monday night.

Grant added seven rebounds and five assists for the Bearkats (3-0). Tristan Ikpe scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Damon Nicholas Jr. went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Yellow Jackets (0-2) were led in scoring by Cooper Vanlandingham, who finished with 12 points. Deonte Jackson added eight points for LeTourneau. In addition, Jaran Young had seven points.

NEXT UP

Sam Houston visits Utah in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.