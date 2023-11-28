Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

INDIANAPOLIS — Jerami Grant scored 34 points and Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 13 rebounds to power the Portland Trail Blazers to a 114-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Malcolm Brogdon added 24 points for the Trail Blazers, including a game-sealing basket in the closing seconds.

Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 33 points. Bruce Brown, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin each had 11, but the Pacers were slowed by 20 turnovers and 8-for-33 shooting from 3-point range.

Following a Portland turnover, Brown scored to cut the deficit to 112-110 before Brogdon's driving 7-footer put the Trail Blazers ahead 114-110 with 6 seconds left. The Pacers' Buddy Hield missed a long 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining.

Rookie Scoot Henderson sank a 12-footer at the end of the third quarter to tie it at 83-all. The teams then traded the lead for the next few minutes. Grant put the Trail Blazers in the lead for good at 96-94 with a driving floater with 6:36 to play.

The Trail Blazers trailed by four after the first quarter before moving into a 65-60 halftime lead. Portland sank 7 of 11 3-pointers in the first half, while the Pacers were 5 off 15. Brogdon, who played three seasons with the Pacers, led Portland with 15 points in the opening half.

Pacers forward Jalen Smith had to be helped to the locker room with an apparent knee injury with 4:09 left in the third quarter. Smith had nine points.

Aaron Nesmith returned for the Pacers after missing the previous two games with a wrist sprain.

The Pacers shot 47.7% for the game while the Trail Blazers made 47.1%.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Cleveland on Thursday.

Pacers: At Miami for games on Thursday and Saturday.