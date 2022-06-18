DULUTH — Course record holder Dominic Ondoro of Kenya pushed to the lead at 22 miles Saturday morning and cruised home to win the 46th Grandma's Marathon men's title in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 34 seconds, the second-fastest time in race history.

Ondoro, 36, from Eldoret, set the course record of 2:09:06 in 2014 and set the Twin Cities Marathon course record of 2:08:51 in 2016, and won three straight Twin Cities championships from 2015-17 and again in 2019.

East African men have taken 12 straight Grandma's Marathon titles and 22 of the last 25.

Dakotah Lindwurm of Eagan raced alone to a second straight Grandma's Marathon women's title in 2:25:01. She crushed her personal record by four minutes while recording the second-fastest Grandma's time, behind Kellen Taylor's 2:24:28 in 2018. She's the only Minnesota woman to claim consecutive titles in Minnesota's oldest marathon.

U.S. women have now won four straight Grandma's Marathon victories, which hasn't happened since 1994, which marked a streak of six in a row.

It was perfect running morning for the 26.2 miles from Two Harbors to Duluth's Canal Park, along Lake Superior. At the 7:35 a.m. start it was 50 degrees with an east tailwind of 15 mph, and 56 degrees at the finish for the winners.

The male and female champions earned $10,000. Ondoro earned another $2,500 for going under 2:10 and Lindwurm earned $10,000 for running under 2:28.

There were 8,832 entries.

2 first-year entrants win titles in Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon

The ideal running weather added to successful debuts Saturday morning in the 32nd Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon for Kenyan Daniel Kemoi and Great Britain's Rosie Edwards.

Kemoi, 35, led the men's field in 1 hour, 2 minutes, 4 seconds for 13.1 miles along North Shore Drive to Canal Park, and Edwards, 33, was first among the women in 1:12:45. Kemoi ran the second-fastest time in race history, 42 seconds behind Meb Keflezighi's 1:01:22 in 2013.

The temperature was 52 degrees at the finish with a slight northeast tailwind. A field of 9,428 was entered.

Kemoi, from Eldoret, had heard good things about the Garry Bjorklund race from friend Panuel Mkungo, who won the event in 2018 and 2019. "The weather was perfect today," said Kemoi, who ran his personal best of 1:00:25 in the 2020 Rock and Roll Half Marathon in Tempe. He won $3,000 from a prize money purse of $26,100.

Kiya Dandena, 33, of Flagstaff, Ariz., was 17 seconds back in second place in 1:02:21 to earn $2,000. Nathan Martin, 32, of Jackson, Mich., was third in 1:03:21 for $1,500. The top Minnesota finisher was Joel Reichow, 28, of White Bear Lake, 10th in 1:04:39. Kevin Koski, 24, of Park Falls, Wis., was fifth in 1:03:35.

Edwards, a native of Manchester, England, who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz., had to stop for a bathroom break about 4 miles into the race, and then had some catching up to do. By Mile 11 she gained the lead and then gained a victory by 47 seconds.

"Friends of mine couldn't talk highly enough about this race and Duluth," said Edwards, a personal trainer and coach. "It was just a beautiful day and it's not often that you see [spectator] crowds like this. I was hoping to be a bit quicker, under 1:12, but I wanted a really hard run and that's what I got."

Edwards earned $3,000 for first place. Elena Hayday, 22, of Bethesda, Md., was second in 1:13:02 for $2,000 and Kelsey Bruce, 29, of Brackettville, Texas, third in 1:13:34 for $1,500.

Course record holder Aaron Pike, 36, of Park Rapids, Minn., won a fourth Grandma's Marathon men's wheelchair title.

Correction: Previous versions of this story misspelled Daniel Kemoi’s last name.