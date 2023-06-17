DULUTH — Kara Goucher predicted her women's course record would fall in Saturday's 33rd Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon. She was correct, but little did she know it would be accomplished by a runner from Boulder, Colo., where Goucher lives.

Maggie Montoya, 28, won in 1 hour, 9 minutes, 26 seconds for 13.1 miles along the North Shore, lowering the mark by 20 seconds on an ideal, 55-degree day. Goucher, 44, a two-time Olympian from Duluth, set the record while competing in the 2012 USA Half Marathon Championships. And Saturday she was on-hand to see Montoya, working as a finish-line television commentator.

Joel Reichow of St. Paul set a personal best at the distance to win the men's title in 1:02:30, outdueling Afewerki Zeru of Colorado Springs, second just 10 seconds back in 1:02:40. Habtamu Cheney, 24, of Provo, Utah, was third in 1:03:1.

The winners earned $3,000 from a $25,425 prize money purse.

Montoya and Goucher know each other, sort of.

"Kara is super nice and I've seen her a few times, and when I've been out running, and she sees me, she'll always wave. She's always been someone I've looked up to," said Montoya, a Baylor University graduate. "I had no idea what the course record was, and I didn't know about it until the finish-line announcers mentioned it."

Montoya, a qualifier for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, ran strong from the start in her Duluth debut and wasn't challenged. She had run the Boston Marathon just 61 days earlier in 2:31:19. Jaci Smith, 26, of Colorado Springs, was second in 1:11:27 and Allie Schaich, 30, of Seattle third in 1:12:57.

Reichow, 29, pulled away from Zeru in the final three miles to secure one of his most satisfying road race victories. He lowered his personal record by 8 seconds.

"I was pretty confident in my race strategy and I tried to keep the pressure on" running a 4:30 mile near the end, said Reichow, who runs for the Minnesota Distance Elite team and is a sales manager for the Fleet Feet Marathon Sports store in Minneapolis. "This ranks pretty high among my accomplishments. This is an iconic race, and it was super cool to hear people cheering my name on the course."

Reichow's time was eighth-best in race history. Tyler Jermann, 30, of St. Paul was seventh in 1:04:29.

Skies were partly cloudy and there was no wind for the runners finishing in Canal Park in the day's first race, which was followed by Grandma's Marathon.