DULUTH — A Grand Rapids, Minn., man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Itasca County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Patrick Millan, 46, lost control of his 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Hwy. 169 near Bovey Connection Road in Taconite. He crossed a median and crashed on the pavement of the other side of the road around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Millan wasn't wearing a helmet, the agency said, and alcohol was not involved.

Other responding agencies included the Itasca County Sheriff's Office, the Bovey Police Department and the Trout Lake Fire Department.

Taconite is about 10 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.