DULUTH — Terry J. Martin took a sledgehammer to the emergency exit and a plexiglass display case at the Judy Garland Museum in August 2005, believing the famed ruby slippers he was stealing were made with real gems.

It wasn't until he met with his jewelry fence that he learned that the so-called rubies were made of glass. Knowing that, he washed his hands of the historic prize — one of several pairs worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 classic film "The Wizard of Oz."

"I didn't want anything to do with them," Martin, 76, told Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz Friday morning at the federal courthouse.

Martin, in a wheelchair and carting oxygen, pleaded guilty to the theft of a major artwork, and offered a few answers in the decades-old Minnesota mystery that has drawn international intrigue. The plea, tended to for months by his court-appointed attorney Dane DeKrey and special assistant U.S. attorney Matthew Greenley, is sealed, but it includes a recommendation that Martin get credit for time served, according to his attorney.

Martin remained free after Friday's hearing. Dressed in flannel shirt and wearing a mask, he left the courthouse with an unidentified woman and man and was driven away in a dark mini van. Martin's sentencing date has not been set.

Martin was indicted in May by a federal grand jury. The slippers, on loan from a Hollywood memorabilia collector, were stolen from the museum in the actor's one-time home of Grand Rapids, Minn. They were recovered in a sting operation in Minneapolis in 2018 — though no one was publicly linked to the crime for several more years.

Known as a "traveling pair" that were regularly displayed in public, the famous shoes were lifted from a wooden pedestal encased in plexiglass from a museum that wasn't too tricky to breach after hours. Earlier this week, the museum's former director recalled seeing the glass strewn about the floor the day after they were stolen.

"I just felt violated, and my adrenaline kicked in," recalled John Kelsch.

Martin pleaded not guilty in June and was released with conditions. A jury trial was originally scheduled to start this month.

Judy Garland was born Frances Ethel Gumm in 1922 in Grand Rapids. She spent her early, pre-California years in the woodsy northern Minnesota city. It's where she first performed a solo of "Jingle Bells," dressed in a handmade white dress, at her father's Grand Theater on S. Pokegama Avenue, according to the museum.

The Judy Garland Museum was founded in 1975 and has been in its current location since the early 2000s. Garland continues to be celebrated annually during the multi-day Judy Garland Festival held in June.