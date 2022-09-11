SHREVEPORT, La. — Quaterius Hawkins threw three touchdown passes, Maurice Washington ran for two scores and Grambling defeated Northwestern State 47-21 on Saturday night.

Northwestern State grabbed a 7-0 lead on Miles Fallin's 13-yard scoring toss to Zach Patterson midway through the first quarter.

Washington answered with touchdown runs of 61 and 25 yards and Grambling (1-1) never trailed again.

Chance Williams scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter to put the Tigers up 21-7. Hawkins followed with scoring strikes of 83 yards to Lyndon Rush, 20 yards to Claude Coleman and 71 yards to JR Waters to give Grambling a 41-7 lead at the half.

Hawkins completed 13 of 23 passes for 293 yards. Washington finished with 95 yards on only five carries.

Fallin completed 26 of 42 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for Northwestern State (0-2). He also led the Demons with 60 yards on 14 rushes.

