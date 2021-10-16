GRAMBLING, La. — Myron Stewart raced 70 yards with a recovered fumble and Quin Mitchell returned an interception 75 yards for a score to give Grambling a 34-20 win over Texas Southern in a Southwestern Athletic Conference battle on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers managed less than 250 yards of total offense and trailed, 6-0 five minutes into the contest, but held a 21-6 advantage heading into the final period.

Donald Johnson scored from the 4 in the first quarter to give Grambling the lead, 7-6, and Garrett Urban kicked a 29-yard field goal to make it 10-6 at intermission. Mitchell's pick-six and Stewart's fumble recovery sandwiched Urban's 33-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it 27-6 head into the final 15 minutes.

Javius Williams returned a Grambling fumble 44 yards for a score, but Elijah Walker scored from a yard out with 5:04 left in the game to seal the win for the Tigers (3-4, 2-2).

Andrew Body was 16 of 25 for 172 yards and a touchdown for Texas Southern (2-4, 1-2), but was picked off twice.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25