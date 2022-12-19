Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LOS ANGELES — Michael Graham had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Cameron Shelton scored 15 with seven boards and Loyola Marymount defeated Cleveland State 70-59 on Sunday night.

Shelton hit two 3-pointers for the Lions (9-4). Keli Leaupepe recorded nine points.

Deshon Parker led the way for the Vikings (6-6) with 15 points. Tujautae Williams added 11 points and nine rebounds, while Drew Lowder scored 11.

Loyola Marymount took a 40-24 lead into halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.