My dad — a Korean War era veteran, an educator and a cigarette smoker — died of lung cancer when I was a teenager, and my family struggled enormously to pay his outstanding medical bills. We were able to get by on Social Security survivor benefits and my mom's job in a nursing home. That experience led me to choose a career in public service, like my father. I taught high school social studies, coached football and served 24 years in the National Guard. I didn't plan my life to become governor, but I believe my life experiences prepared me.

I ran for governor to improve public education and expand economic opportunity to ensure that everyone gets a fair shot. After getting elected, I saw firsthand the barriers to change. Partisan gridlock and extreme ideologies are plaguing this country. That's why I've prioritized working with members of both parties to find common ground and restore civility.

I'm proud that here in Minnesota — with one of the only divided legislatures in the country — we worked together to balance the budget and pass the largest jobs bill in state history. When COVID-19 hit, we protected lives and livelihoods by working together and relying on Minnesota's health care and medical experts. We made historic investments in education, lowered the cost of prescription drugs, and cut taxes for the middle class and small business. Now, Minnesota has the lowest unemployment rate in the country and we've seen 12 months of job growth. And through it all, I've never issued a veto. Our state faced unprecedented challenges. Crisis after crisis, I worked to deliver for Minnesotans and keep our state whole.

In the next four years, we have an opportunity to build an economy that works for working people and middle-class families — not just the wealthy. I have a plan to fully fund our schools, invest in workforce training and reduce barriers to higher education. My public safety plan will invest directly in local law enforcement so they can hire more officers. And we will continue to use our all-of-the-above strategy to improve safety in our neighborhoods by deploying the State Patrol, Metro Transit Police and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to help local police departments address violent crime, get guns off the street and hold violent offenders accountable.

In my next term, I'll continue to cut taxes for the middle class and push to send $2,000 rebate checks to families struggling with rising costs. I'll expand access to child care, paid leave, affordable housing and more mental health resources. And I'll work to improve infrastructure throughout our state and ensure Minnesota leads the Midwest in creating clean energy jobs and fighting climate change. To do this, I'll do what I've done in my first term: work with anyone who's willing to work with me to get it done.

My opponent has a different vision for Minnesota. He plans to give tax breaks to the wealthiest Minnesotans and pay for it by slashing funding for education and imposing new taxes on food and clothing. He has no plan to fund local governments or their public safety needs. He spread dangerous misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and treatments while Minnesotans were working hard to keep each other safe. He's vowed to cut funding for public schools, he's threatened to jail Minnesota's election chief, and he plans to ban abortion even for victims of rape and incest. His agenda will take us backward.

His brand of extremism is exactly the kind of dark and divisive ideology that's tearing our country apart. I don't believe that Minnesota is destined to be divided. I don't know what the next four years will hold, but if there's one thing my experience as governor has taught me it's that we can't go it alone.

I think about my family growing up and all the people who bet on us. We made it because people invested in us, and my commitment is that I will invest in you. I have a positive vision for the future of our state and it's rooted in my belief that we're in this together. Let's come together to do what's right, what's fair, and move our state forward.

Tim Walz is governor of Minnesota.