BUTLER, Pa. — Governor identifies fatal victim at Trump rally shooting as Corey Comperatore, says he died a hero protecting family.
Most Read
-
Governor says man killed at Trump rally was former fire chief who 'died a hero'
-
Xcel works to restore power to 75,000 in Twin Cities metro after storms
-
Shannen Doherty, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, dies at 53
-
What we know about the 20-year-old suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump
-
Caitlin Clark playing Lynx at Target Center is a $1M game