BIWABIK, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz promised Minnesota's support as he toured Friday morning the damages left by heavy rains this week in northeast Minnesota.

Joined by other state leaders, the governor toured the washed out Mesabi Trail in Biwabik and surveyed area damage in St. Louis County. The popular trail reportedly had multiple wash outs. He and others were headed further north Friday afternoon to view the damages in Cook, Minn., flooded by the swollen Little Fork River.

Walz promised local officials and residents that that state would be there to help as more rain is forecast and recovery efforts continue. He urged them to save receipts so there could be an accurate assessment of damages.

Between 5 and 7 inches of rain fell around Cook. That added to the swollen Little Fork River, sending water into the streets and homes of the city of Cook, located about 90 miles north of Duluth.

The additional rain forecasted for the weekend has officials bracing for a repeat of the flooding of 2012, when heavy rains wreaked havoc on northeastern Minnesota.

The damage to vast swaths of northeast Minnesota prompted St. Louis County to declare a disaster Thursday after the Tuesday night storm that drenched the region, flooding residential areas and cleaving some roads in half. Key damage reported so far includes:

About 170 campers at the YMCA Camp du Nord near Ely were stuck behind a washed-out road.

A major washout exposed Biwabik underground utilities infrastructure, affecting water supplies.

Flooding reportedly washed out railroad tracks in northern St. Louis County, on a critical artery linking to Canada.

St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson estimated at least $50 million in damages thus far, and county leaders said the storm ranks as the second-largest natural disaster in three decades, after a 2012 flood.

This story continues to develop. Check back as more details are available.








