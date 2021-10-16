MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz says he bagged a pheasant on Saturday during Minnesota's 2021 pheasant hunting opener.

Walz hunted on private land in Kandiyohi County. He was hosted by Kevin Ochsendorf and Brad Hanson, both longtime pheasant hunters in the Willmar area. Also joining the hunt were George "Corky" Berg, of the Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners; Mateo Engan, from the Willmar High School Trap Team; and Nathan Rohne, of Kandiyohi County Pheasants Forever.

Walz said their four-legged hunting partners, Rayna and Hook, helped him bag his rooster.

This story corrects the spelling of the last name of one of the hosts. It is Kevin Ochsendorf, not Kevin Ochsner.