Gov. Tim Walz has weathered his share of criticisms and controversy, but he really rankled the ire of Minnesotans when he wandered into the fray of hot dish fandom.

Walz tweeted a picture of a half-empty Pyrex dish filled with Tater Tot Hot Dish, the unofficial dish of Minnesota, with the caption "It makes the cold all worth it." The tweet garnered 242 replies, more than 130 retweets and 1,500 likes, making it his most interacted with message on the platform of the year so far. (Yes, it's still early.)

In Minnesota, addressing proper hot dish preparation can create immediate controversy: Cream-of-what soup acts as the best base? What is your stance on peas? Do you carefully line up all the tots or toss them willy-nilly like some kind of heathen?

The governor is no stranger to Tater Tot Hot Dish. His Turkey Trot Tater Tot Hot Dish won the Minnesota Congressional Delegation Hot Dish Off in 2014. (Find the recipe here — there was not a pea in sight.) Walz is still the reigning congressional hot dish champion, winning more than any other politician in state history.

But as he learned today, the presence of peas and/or carrots can inspire the wrath of a thousand "it's-not-my-favorites."

