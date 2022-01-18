Gov. Tim Walz will announce his plan Tuesday to bolster infrastructure across Minnesota, the culmination of months of travel across the state to examine needs ranging from sewer system improvements to university building repairs.

The governor has said the construction package will probably be around $2 billion. His proposal kicks off a complicated process at the State Capitol, where lawmakers will spend months battling over the scale of construction borrowing and spending while also contemplating how to leverage dollars from the federal infrastructure package signed into law in November.

The debate over what should be included in the so-called bonding bill, which uses state-backed bonds to pay for capital projects, typically lasts through the final hours of the legislative session or takes a special session to resolve.

Walz's bill is expected to include a mix of cash and borrowing. Minnesota has a historic $7.7 billion projected budget surplus, and state leaders have talked about using some of those expected dollars to meet matching fund requirements for the federal infrastructure package — although state officials are still waiting to find out just how much they need to match.

Differences in leaders' visions for the bonding bill is already apparent, but lawmakers expressed optimism that they could reach a deal despite election year politics.

The political backdrop to this year's debate is similar to 2020, when all 201 legislative seats were up for election. Nonetheless, lawmakers and Walz were able to pass a $1.9 billion construction funding package that year, the largest in state history.

Sen. Tom Bakk, an Independent who is chair of the Capital Investment Committee, said he would be surprised if they surpassed the amount of the 2020 package this year. If they pass a bill around the same size as last time, he said it should include a mix of funding sources, not just general obligation bonds.

"It will probably be the most significant piece of legislation passed during the session. I think there will be a bill. I don't know what size," Bakk said, adding that after touring projects around the state, "There's a lot of needs. But you get back to the Capitol and bills get smaller than bonding chairs want."

DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman said Monday that House Capital Investment Committee Chairman Fue Lee is looking at roughly $3.5 billion as a starting point.

The federal bill has significant funding for wastewater treatment and transportation infrastructure, Hortman said, and lawmakers would want to provide a match to leverage as much federal money as possible. They would also want to look at areas not included in the federal bill, such as maintenance and rehabilitation of university buildings as well as other state property, she said.

Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan also have been visiting nonprofits with infrastructure needs in recent months, from V3 Sports, which aims to build a health and community center in North Minneapolis to the Ain Dah Yung Center in St. Paul that provides emergency shelter for Indigenous children.

The 2020 construction package included $30 million for projects in Black, Indigenous and communities of color. Walz and Flanagan said their proposal for this year will include significantly more money for projects serving those communities.