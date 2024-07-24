Democrats across the country will cast virtual votes to select the party's nominee for president in the first week of August, according to a plan adopted Wednesday by the Democratic National Convention's rules committee.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is co-chair of that committee, said the convention process "will bring our country and our party together" as it grapples with President Joe Biden's sudden exit this weekend from the presidential race.

Biden quickly threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, who says she has the backing of enough delegates to win the nomination. No other Democratic candidate has yet announced plans to challenge her for the nomination.

DNC Chair Jamie Harrison said the party was dealing with an "unprecedented moment in history."

Before Biden dropped out of the race, Democrats had planned to do a virtual roll call vote ahead of the convention to avoid a potential legal challenge that could have kept him off the ballot in Ohio.

Following Biden's disastrous debate performance in June, there was contention over whether or not the party should still hold the vote before delegates convened their convention in Chicago on Aug. 19.

But there were no fireworks in a meeting Wednesday of the DNC's rules committee, where members adopted a plan to allow challengers to Harris to declare their intention to run for the party's nomination starting Thursday.

Candidates interested in running for the nomination must get the support of at least 300 delegates, with a limit on how many they can get from a single state. Candidates who meet those requirements will be eligible for the virtual roll call vote for the nomination on Aug. 1.

The candidate who receives a majority of the votes — or support from at least 1,976 delegates — will be the party's nominee, who will have to select a running mate ahead of the Aug. 7 deadline to ensure ballot access in Ohio.

Walz is among the potential candidates possibly being vetted by Harris to run for vice president. Other names reported to be in consideration include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly.



