A bipartisan group of Minnesota's congressional delegation and Gov. Tim Walz were together in Normandy, France Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Reps. Tom Emmer, Betty McCollum and Dean Phillips joined a group of more than 40 other U.S. House members on the trip, which President Joe Biden also attended, declaring that the United States "will not walk away" from defending Ukraine nor allow Russia to threaten Europe. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith did not travel to France for the anniversary.

"[Eighty] years ago, U.S. service members stormed the beaches of Normandy to save the world from the lowest forms of evil," Emmer said on X, formerly Twitter. "Earlier this morning, I had the privilege of visiting the American Cemetery in Normandy to remember their sacrifice. May we never forget: Freedom is not free."

Walz headed to France earlier in the week on Tuesday for a reception at the residence of the U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. He was also slated to meet with leaders from Saint-Gobain, one of the largest building and materials companies in the world, and food and commodities corporation Cargill, which both have operations in France.

His visit comes at a time when Saint-Gobain is in the process of relocating its North American headquarters to Minnesota, a move that would bring a $7 million investment to the state and create at least 40 new jobs, according to the governor's office.

Walz also said he wanted to remember the soldiers from Minnesota who fought in D-Day, a turning point in World War II that put the Allies on a path toward victory.

"Those who stormed the shores of Normandy on D-Day demonstrated a fierce commitment to our country and to the ideals of freedom, courage, and sacrifice. Minnesota holds strong ties to this historic day, represented by the many soldiers who courageously risked their lives in the name of liberty," Walz said in a statement. "I am honored to have the opportunity to stand next to them in commemoration of their dedication and service."











