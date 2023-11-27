Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Michael Blockhus' 7-4 victory over Cael Swensen at 157 pounds helped the 13th-ranked Gophers wrestling team come back to beat No. 12 South Dakota State 19-13 on Sunday at Maturi Pavilion.

The Gophers improved to 4-0 by winning their first home competition of the season. Blockhus put his team ahead to stay when he came back from trailing 3-1 after two periods, forcing overtime before winning with a takedown.

Other winners for the Gophers included Vance VomBauer (141 pounds), Drew Roberts (149), Blaine Brenner (165), Isaiah Salazar (184) and Bennett Tabor (heavyweight). Salazar won by a 14-3 major decision over the Jackrabbits' Connor Gaynor, who wrestled up two weight classes.