No. 10 Minnesota (8-2, 3-2 Big Ten) won its third straight conference match by shutting out Northwestern (0-6, 0-5) Sunday afternoon, 39-0, in front of a season-high crowd of 3,036.

The win was the second shutout of the season for Minnesota and its first over a conference opponent since a 48-0 win against Maryland in 2021.

It's just the second time in the last 22 years that Minnesota has posted two shutouts in the same season. The last time it happened came in 2018-19, and prior to that had not occurred since 2001-02.

Three of Minnesota's 10 wins Saturday came by tech fall, and it added another via forfeit. The victory extended the Gophers' home win streak over Northwestern to 14, their longest active home win streak against one program. Overall, the Gophers have won four of the last five vs. the Wildcats and 18 of the last 20 dating to the 1996-97 season.

Freshman Tyler Wells of Princeton picked up the first of three straight Gopher tech falls with a 21-5 (6:11) win over Patrick Adams at 133. It was the third tech fall victory of the season for Wells, ranked 20th in the country, and the most points he had scored in a match this season.

No. 5 Michael Blockhus needed less than 10 seconds to get his first takedown against No. 18 Trevor Chumbley at 157 pounds on his way to an 8-5 decision. It was the seventh straight victory for Blockhus, who is undefeated in Big Ten action and against ranked opponents with a 5-0 record in both.

Minnesota embarks on its final road trip of the regular season next weekend, heading to Illinois on Friday and Purdue on Sunday.

Gophers women's golf tied for ninth at Puerto Rico Classic

After the opening round of the Purdue Puerto Rico Classic, the Gophers women's golf team is tied for ninth, led by sophomore Isabella McCauley of Simley's three-under-par 69, which tied for fifth place.

Graduate Emma Carpenter followed closely behind with a two-under 70, tied for seventh. The team finished with a score of 293 (+5).

No. 11 Louisiana State leads the tournament after day one with a team score of 283 (-5).

"We got off to a really good start to our spring season today," said head coach Rhyll Brinsmead. "To have two players shoot under par coming off a long extended winter break is really encouraging.

"I know we have some cleaning up to do to add to the depth of our scores, but I'm very confident we can come back tomorrow and play even better."