The No. 11 Gophers wrestling team stayed unbeaten at home with a 20-12 victory over Purdue before an announced 3,278 at Maturi Pavilion on Sunday.

The Gophers (10-2, 3-2 Big Ten) trailed 9-7 after five bouts at the break before winning four matches in a row to clinch the dual against the Boilermakers (4-7, 0-4). Andrew Sparks won at 165 pounds, Bailee O'Reilly at 174, Isaiah Salazar at 184 and Michial Foy at 197 during the streak, with Foy winning via a 13-5 major decision.

Also winning for the Gophers were 133-pounder Jake Gilva and 149-pounder Michael Blockhus.

The Gophers remain home next weekend, taking on Illinois on Saturday in a dual that will be televised live on BTN.