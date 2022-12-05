The 10th-ranked Gophers wrestling team ended a six-match losing streak against Oklahoma State on Sunday, beating the No. 5 Cowboys 18-12 in front of an announced crowd of 4,217 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

It was the Gophers' first victory over Oklahoma State (3-1) since Nov. 29, 2014, and their first in Stillwater since Dec. 8, 2013. The overall series series now stands at 28-15 in favor of the Cowboys.

The Gophers (4-0) jumped out to a 15-3 lead after six bouts, winning consecutive matches at 184 pounds (Isaiah Salazar), 197 (Michial Foy), heavyweight (Garrett Joles) and 125 (Patrick McKee). The losses for the Cowboys' Travis Wittlake (184), Konner Doucet (heavyweight) and Trevor Mastrogiovanni (125) were their first of the season. Wittlake is a two-time All-America.

Whitecaps complete sweep

The Minnesota Whitecaps (2-4) scored three goals in the third period to pull away for a 4-1 victory over the Metropolitan Riveters (4-5) in a Premier Hockey Federation game at Richfield Ice Arena.

Sydney Brodt's goal 5 minutes, 58 seconds into the third period gave the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead. The Whitecaps added a power-play goal by Natalie Snodgrass and an empty-net goal by Liz Schepers in the final two minutes to complete their weekend sweep of the Riveters. The Whitecaps won 4-3 on Saturday.

Brodt also assisted on two goals and Jonna Albers added a goal and assist for the Whitecaps.