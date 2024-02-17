Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Laila Edwards' goal 1 minute, 52 seconds into the overtime lifted No. 2 Wisconsin to 4-3 victory over the No. 5 Gophers on Friday in Madison, Wis.

The victory was the 14th in a row for the Badgers (27-4, 21-4 WCHA), who haven't lost since losing to the Gophers 5-3 at Ridder Arena in December.

The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Gophers (24-6-1, 18-6-1).

"Another classic Gopher-Badger game," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "Unfortunately we were on the wrong side of it. I'm really proud of our team and our fight. We gave ourselves a chance to win."

Wisconsin led 2-1 going into the third period but the Gophers tied the game five minutes into the period on a goal by Josefin Bouveng.

Britta Curl's goal with 13 minutes, 34 seconds remaining gave the Badgers a 3-2 lead.

But Bouveng's second goal of the period — a goal six seconds into a power-play — tied the game with 61 seconds remaining.

The Gophers opened the scoring in the first period on a goal by Peyton Hemp, eighty seconds after successfully skating off a Badgers power play.

The Badgers tied the score midway through the second period on a goal by Laney Potter. Marianne Picard's goal with five minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the second period gave the Badgers a 2-1 lead.

Jane Gervais had 26 saves for Badgers and Skyler Vetter had 31 saves for the Gophers.

