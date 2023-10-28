Two close games, two close losses.

Emma Peschel scored the tiebreaking goal on the power play midway through the third period, Jocelyn Amos scored twice and second-ranked Ohio State overcame another strong effort from Skylar Vetter in holding off the fourth-ranked Gophers women's hockey team 6-5 on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Vetter finished with 46 saves for the Gophers (5-2, 3-2 WCHA), one day after the goalie stopped a career-high 47 in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buckeyes (7-1, 6-0). Nelli Laitinen had two goals and an assist, Josefin Bouveng had a goal and three assists and Ella Huber had a goal and two assists for the Gophers.

"Certainly frustrated with the result here tonight, but at the same time very encouraged here early in the year," coach Brad Frost said.

The Gophers led 2-0 after one period, but Ohio State responded with three unanswered goals in the second. After Laitinen scored on the power play to tie the score at 3-3, Ohio State reclaimed the lead when Sloane Matthews scored with 10.4 seconds left in the period.

Laitinen scored again on the power play to tie the score at 4-4 at 5:19 of the third, but Peschel put Ohio State ahead for good five minutes later, and Stephanie Markowski made it a two-goal lead at 12:08. Peyton Hemp pulled the Gophers within a goal with 96 seconds left, but the visitors couldn't score an equalizer against Buckeyes goalie Amanda Thiele, who made 23 saves.

"We were down late, but generated some grade-A chances in the last 30 seconds to tie it up," Frost said. "We certainly have some things we can learn from and get better at, and we will do that."