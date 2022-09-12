The Gophers women's hockey team is ranked No. 2 in the preseason United States College Hockey Online poll released Monday.
Defending national champion Ohio State is ranked first, followed by the Gophers and Wisconsin, which was the preseason No. 1 each of the previous three seasons. Boston College is fourth and Minnesota Duluth fifth, giving the WCHA four teams in the top five.
The Gophers went 29-9-1 last season, losing to UMD in the NCAA tournament. Their 26th season begins Oct. 7 against Bemidji State at Ridder Arena.
Etc.
- The Gophers men's golf team shot 7 under par Monday and finished in a tie for fourth at the Gopher Invitational at 11 under at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence. Led by individual champion Wilson Andress, who finished at 11 under with a final-round 66, Georgia Southern won the three-round tournament at 20 under.
- The Gophers women's golf team is in last place through the first of three rounds of the 12-team Annika Intercollegiate at thte Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo at 16 over, 20 shots behind leader Virginia.
- The Gophers volleyball team (4-2) fell three spots to sixth in the latest AVCA poll after losing at home to Stanford on Saturday. The Cardinal moved up two spots to No. 9.