GOPHERS WOMEN'S HOCKEY GAMEDAY

Friday: 6 p.m. vs. Penn State in Henderson, Nev.

Gophers update: The No. 3 Gophers (9-2-2), who are winless (0-2-1) in their past three games, take a break from WCHA competition with two games in the Henderson (Nev.) Collegiate Hockey Showcase. After playing Penn State on Friday, the Gophers will play either Boston University or Yale on Saturday in a game streamed on BTN+ at either 3 p.m., or 6 p.m.. ... The Gophers and Nittany Lions are playing for the first time since Oct. 2015, when the Gophers swept a two-game series from the Nittany Lions in University Park, Penn. The Gophers lead the all-time series 3-0. ... Grace Zumwinkle leads the Gophers with 19 points and Abbey Murphy has a team-high nine goals.

Penn State update: The No. 12 Nittany Lions (10-7-1) were swept at Yale 3-0 and 2-1 in overtime last weekend. ... Penn State opened the season with a 4-1 victory at home over Wisconsin — just one of two losses for Wisconsin this season. Wisconsin defeated the Nittany Lions 9-1 the next night. ... The Nittany Lions, who are in second place in the CHA conference with a 3-1 record, have faced one other WCHA team — losing to Minnesota Duluth 4-0 on Sept. 30 in Canton, N.Y. ... Goalie Josie Bothun, a junior from Forest Lake, has a 2.05 GAA in 17 starts. ... Freshman Tessa Janecke leads the team with 11 goals and 18 points.