GOPHERS WOMEN'S HOCKEY SERIES PREVIEW

6 p.m. Friday at Ridder Arena; 2 p.m. Saturday at Mankato's Mayo Clinic Event Center

TV: none Friday, FOX9-Plus on Saturday; Stream: B1G-Plus on Friday

Randy Johnson's preview:

Opening bell: The Gophers (18-5-1, 12-5-1 WCHA) rebounded from being swept by No. 1 Ohio State by sweeping Bemidji State 2-0 and 3-1 on the road last weekend. Minnesota sits in third place in the WCHA standings, four points behind second-place Wisconsin and 10 back of Ohio State. The Gophers swept Minnesota State 3-1 and 2-1 in November on the strength of 33 saves by Lucy Morgan in the opener and 20 by Skylar Vetter in the finale. The Mavericks (10-15, 4-14) were swept 3-2 and 7-2 by Wisconsin last weekend.

Watch them: Gophers sophomore right winger Ava Lindsay joined center Ella Huber and left winger Abbey Murphy on the top line last weekend and had a goal and an assist in the finale. Murphy is tied for the national lead with 22 goals, while Huber ranks third on the team with 23 points.

Forecast: Minnesota owns a 104-4-3 all-time record against Minnesota State, last losing to the Mavericks in the 2021-22 season. Minnesota State kept the scores close in the November series, but the Mavericks are on a 1-5 stretch in WCHA play. Look for a Gophers sweep.

