It took a while for the Gophers women's hockey team to break through against St. Thomas on Saturday. But break through they did, while earning another shutout in the process.

Emma Kreisz broke a scoreless tie with a power-play goal 3:45 into the third period, Lucy Morgan made 16 saves and the Gophers earned a 4-0 WCHA victory over St. Thomas at St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights.

The Gophers (4-0, 4-0 WCHA), who beat the Tommies 8-0 on Friday at Xcel Energy Center, had a tougher time against St. Thomas goalie Olivia King on Saturday. Nelli Laitinen's goal midway through the third period made it 2-0, and the Gophers added goals by Josefin Bouveng and Abbey Murphy in the final three minutes.

The Gophers outshot the Tommies 34-16, including 15-5 in the third period.

The Gophers return home to Ridder Arena on Tuesday, when they play host to St. Cloud State.