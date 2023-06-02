The Gophers women's gymnastics team has a proposed $15.5 million project for a new practice facility that could be up for a vote by the Board of Regents next week.

The gymnastics facility is included on the list of project proposals in the regents docket for the finance and operations committee Friday. The athletics department would pay for it. The U women currently train at the antiquated Peik Gym.

The Gophers, who hold home meets at Maturi Pavilion, finished sixth at the 2022 NCAA championships in the final season for standouts Lexy Ramler and Ona Loper. This year, the Gophers finished third in the Big Ten and saw their season end at the NCAA Denver Regional.

Junior Mya Hooten earned first-team All-America honors in floor exercise and won Big Ten titles in floor and vault. Junior Gianna Gerdes was a first-team All-Big Ten performer. And redshirt senior Maddie Quarles earned second-team All-America honors in vault.