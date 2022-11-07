GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

5:30 p.m. Monday vs. Western Illinois · Streamed on BTN+ Radio: 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers start a new season with an almost-new team, with only three players on the 14-player roster — PG Katie Borowicz, C Rose Micheaux and F Maggie Czinano — having worn a Gophers jersey before in a game that counts. It will be the first official appearance of highly anticipated freshmen Mara Braun, Mallory Heyer and Amaya Battle. In a 104-64 exhibition victory over Wisconsin-River Falls on Oct. 30, Braun scored 23 points in 31 minutes, making five of nine three-pointers. Battle had 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting while leading the team in rebounds (seven) and assists (four). Micheaux (13), Czinano (13), graduate transfer Isabelle Gradwell (16) and Borowicz (11) all scored in double figures. The Gophers are 2-2 in season openers under Whalen.

Western Illinois update: The Fighting Leathernecks finished 14-15 overall last year, 5-13 in the Summit League. They return four of their top six scorers from last season, all guards: Elizabeth Lutz (11.6 points per game last season), Jada Thorpe (11.2), Anna Deets (6.8) and Mallory McDermott (4.9). Western Illinois won two exhibition games before this opener, beating against NAIA-level Columbia (Mo.) College 70-57 and Division II Quincy University 63-48. Center Alissa Dins led the team in scoring in the first exhibition with 17 points, McDermott (19) in the second.