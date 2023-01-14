2 p.m. Sunday vs. No. 24 Illinois • Williams Arena • B1G Plus, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (8-9, 1-5 Big Ten) have lost four in a row. This is their fourth game against a team ranked in the AP poll; they are 0-3 so far, having lost to Iowa, Maryland and Ohio State. The frontcourt of center Rose Micheaux and Mallory Heyer has been steady. Micheaux has scored in double figures in seven games in a row. She got her fifth double-double of the season vs. Rutgers on Thursday with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Heyer has scored in double figures in three games in a row, getting double-doubles in two of those games.

Illini update: Illinois (14-3, 4-2) is the surprise of the Big Ten, tied for fourth in the conference after winning a total of seven conference games over the previous five seasons. The roster is significantly different under first-year coach Shauna Green. Last year's top scorer, Aaliyah Nye, transferred to Alabama. But Green brought Makira Cook with her from Dayton as a transfer, and also got Genesis Bryant from North Carolina State. Cook (18.1) and Bryant (14.9) are first and third on the team in scoring. Adalia McKenzie (Park Center) is second on the team in scoring (15.6) as a sophomore. The Illini are fourth in the conference in scoring (81.3), third in scoring margin (plus-18.9) and first in three-point shooting (41.3%), led by Jada Peebles (50.8), Bryant (49.4) and Cook (41.5).