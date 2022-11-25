GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Saturday: 1 p.m., at Virginia (first round of the Cav Classic)

Streamed on ACC Network Extra * Radio: 96.7-FM

Gophers update: Minnesota (3-1) is coming off an 82-48 victory over Presbyterian, but the competition is about to get stiffer. Virginia will be the first opponent this season from a Power Five conference, and the Cavaliers have opened the season 5-0. Minnesota's opponent in Sunday's second round game, Liberty, is coming off a 28-5 season last year. F Mallory Heyer had her first career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds vs. Presbyterian. C Rose Micheaux has had point-rebound double-doubles in three of four games. All five of the top-minute players on the Gophers roster are averaging in double figures, led by G Mara Braun (21.3), who came back after missing a game with a left foot injury to play off the bench against Presbyterian. The others: Micheaux (13.0), Heyer (12.3), G Amaya Battle (11.8) and G Katie Borowicz (10.4).

Virginia update: This is a much different Virginia team than the one that went 5-22 overall and 2-14 in the ACC last season. New coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was hired after going 74-15 in the previous three seasons at Missouri State, including a season-opening victory over the Gophers in 2019. She has brought in a number of transfers including former Gophers guard Alexia Smith, who is averaging 6.3 points in 19 minutes off the bench. The team's top four scorers began their college careers at another school. F Cammy Taylor averages 13.6 points per game, one of five players averaging in double figures. The others are F Sam Brunelle (12.8), Taylor Valladay (12.0), G Mir McLean (11.0) and G Kaydan Lawson (10.2). The team's undefeated start has come mainly against losing teams; only one opponent currently has a winning record. But it did include a 20-point victory over fellow ACC member Wake Forest.