The Gophers women's basketball team broadcast schedule was released by the Big Ten Conference on Tuesday, and here's the highlight:

The Gophers home game with Connecticut and Paige Bueckers will tipoff at 6 p.m., Nov. 19 and be broadcast nationally by FS1. Single-game tickets are available.

A total of 10 Gophers women's games will be broadcast across four different networks this season, six on the Big Ten Network, one on FS1 and three streamed on Peacock.

Overall, the Gophers will have every single game available on either a television network or on a streaming service.

The games aired by the Big Ten Network are: At Iowa Dec. 30; at Michigan Jan. 9; at Wisconsin Jan. 23; vs. Michigan State Feb. 5, at Rutgers Feb. 13 and vs. Wisconsin Feb. 20.

The Gophers men's basketball team will play 31 regular season games with 22 televised on Big Ten Network or FS1, and five on Peacock. Three regular season games and the Nov. 2 exhibition vs. Macalester will be streamed on B1G+.