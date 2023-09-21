Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Dawn Plitzuweit will coach her first Big Ten game for the Gophers women's basketball team on Dec. 10 against Purdue at Williams Arena.

Twenty days later, the Gophers will play at Iowa, and those Hawkeyes, with star Caitlin Clark, visit Williams Arena on Feb. 28.

The Big Ten announced its women's basketball schedule on Thursday, and those were some of the notables for the Gophers. Plitzuweit's first season as their coach opens Nov. 8 at home against Long Island University.

The highlights of Minnesota's non-conference schedule are a home game against Paige Bueckers and UConn (Nov. 19) and a road game at Kentucky (Dec. 6).

After opening Big Ten play against Purdue four days later, the Gophers will play two more non-conference games before getting into the thick of the Big Ten schedule.

The Gophers finish the regular season March 3 at Penn State, and the Big Ten women's basketball tournament returns to Target Center, from March 6-10.