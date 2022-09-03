Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen announced that Melissa Maines has been promoted to the team's general manager.
Maines is entering her fifth season with the program and had been serving as director of basketball operations, looking after the team's daily organization. In her new role, she will oversee all off-court aspects of the program.
- St. Thomas junior Colton Halla (19 minutes, 34.1 seconds) and Gophers senior Anastasia Korzenowski (18.53.5) won the men's and women's cross-country races at the Oz Memorial, a meet between the Gophers, St. Thomas and Drake on Friday night at Les Bolstad Golf Course. The Gophers won both team events.
- Jasi Acharya made a short birdie putt on the second playoff hole and beat six-time champion Leigh Klasse to win her fourth consecutive Minnesota Golf Association Women's Mid-Amateur Championship on Thursday at Indian Hills Golf Club in Stillwater. On the men's side, Trent Peterson shot 65 and rolled to a seven-stroke victory to win the tournament for the third time in a row.
- The NSIC hired Jason Smith as the coordinator of softball umpires. He works with the Minnesota Elite Umpires group and serves in the same role for the MIAC.