Here is a look at the potential starting five for the Gophers women's basketball team:

Jasmine Powell, jr., PG: Co-led the team in scoring last year (14.5), led the team in both free-throw attempts and makes (79, 59) and assists (5.4). She was fifth in the Big Ten in three-point percentage (.352).

Sara Scalia, jr., SG: Finished third in the Big Ten in threes made per game (2.75), fifth in threes attempted (132) and sixth in three-point percentage (.333) last season.

Gadiva Hubbard, sr., G/F: About to play her fifth season. Ranks third in team history in threes attempted (597) and sixth in threes made (206). She is 17th in program history in points (1,249).

Kadi Sissoko, jr., F: Played in 20 games last year, starting 19, averaging 12.6 points. She led the team in rebounds (6.6), shots taken (243) and shots made (101). Her 3.0 offensive rebound average was fifth in the Big Ten.

Klarke Sconiers, jr., C: Only Gophers player to appear in all 21 games, with 14 starts. Led the team in field goal percentage (.542) and blocked shots (17). Scored in double figures seven times.