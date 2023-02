Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Because of pending inclement weather in East Lansing, Mich., the Gophers women's basketball team's game today at Michigan State, originally scheduled for 6 p.m., has been moved up to 3:30.

It will still be streamed on BTN-Plus and can be heard on 96.7-FM.