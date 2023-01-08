Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Sunday at Wisconsin, the Gophers women's basketball team showed some grit, but not enough to overcome its own mistakes.

The result: a 81-77 loss to a Badgers team that earned its first Big Ten conference win of the season.

Down 14 mid-way through the third quarter, the Gophers (8-8 overall, 1-4 in the Big Ten), rallied to tie the game entering the fourth, and held a 77-75 lead on Katie Borowicz's drive with 2:38 left.

But the Gophers didn't score again.

At the other end Minnesota let Julie Pospisilova drive for an uncontested layup to tie the game. After Rose Michaeux's shot was blocked, Avery LaBarbera's three with 1:51 left put Wisconsin up for good.

Pospisilova finished with a game-high 20 points for the Badgers (5-11, 1-4), who turned 19 Gophers turnovers into 27 points. The Badgers had a 27-13 edge on points off turnovers, a 13-8 edge on bench points and a 13-8 edge on steals.

The Gophers got 17 points and eight rebounds from Amaya Battle, 17 points from Borowicz, a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double by Mallory Heyer, her second in two games and 13 points from Micheaux. But, after storming back in the third quarter, the Gophers made just five of 16 fourth-quarter shots.

LaBarbera also scored 20 points for the Badgers.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.