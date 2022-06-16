The University of Minnesota women's basketball team Big Ten Conference opponents for the 2022-23 season have been announced. The 18-game conference schedule — the specific dates have yet to be released — include home-and-away games with Illinois, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin.

The remaining eight games include four at home and four on the road. The Gophers will host Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska and Rutgers. Minnesota will play at Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State and Northwestern.

The way the slate breaks down, the Gophers will play a total of seven games against teams that had a winning record in conference play last season, including two against defending co-champion Ohio State. They will have 11 games against teams that were at or under .500 in conference play. That includes nine games total against the group of Purdue, Penn State, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Illinois, who finished a combined 21-64 in conference play.

Gophers fans will not get to see reigning conference player of the year, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, play at Williams Arena. But former Gophers guard Sara Scalia, who transferred to Indiana, will play at Williams Arena in her first year with the Hoosiers.