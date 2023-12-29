GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

1 p.m. Saturday vs. Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV; radio: Big Ten Network, 96.7-FM

. . .

Kent Youngblood's preview:

Opening bell: The 11-1 Gophers have won eight consecutive since their only loss of the season, 62-44 to UConn. But this is only the second ranked opponent the Gophers have faced. The Gophers had three victories of more than 50 points during nonconference play. The Gophers have lost eight in a row overall to Iowa, including a 56-point loss at Williams Arena on Jan. 20, 2022 that stands tied as the second-worst loss in program history. Minnesota has lost 13 in a row in Iowa City since last winning there in 2007. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes (12-1) had their only loss to Kansas State, a loss Iowa avenged 10 days later.

Watch her: Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is first in the nation in scoring (30.5). Among Big Ten Conference teams, Clark is first in scoring, assists (7.4), three-pointers made per game (4.6) and sixth in rebounds (7.5). She is coming off her second triple-double this season. In five career games vs. the Gophers, all Iowa victories, Clark has shot 52.9% overall, 50% on three-pointers and averaged 31.6 points. Gophers guard Mara Braun is second in the Big Ten in scoring (20.2) and second in threes made per game (3.6). Guard Amaya Battle is third in the conference in assists (6.0) and forward Mallory Heyer is fourth in rebounding (8.4).

Forecast: The Gophers enter the game allowing 54.5 points and 35.7% shooting to opponents, first and second in the Big Ten respectively. The Gophers need to take care of the ball, contain Clark and force other Hawkeyes players to beat them. History shows that to be a very difficult task.

