GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

11 a.m. Wednesday: vs. Grambling State at Williams Arena

TV; radio: Streamed on B1G+; 96.7-FM

. . .

Kent Youngblood's preview:

Opening bell: The Gophers' 9-1 start — their best since they were 11-1 in 2019-20 — earned them a couple of votes in the latest AP top 25 poll, which also hadn't happened since 2019-20. After winning their Big Ten opener vs. Purdue on Sunday, the Gophers have two more nonconference games before the conference schedule returns. The Gophers are first in the Big Ten in points allowed per game (54.5), third in opponent field goal percentage (36%), turnover margin (plus-6.7) and threes attempted (320). Grambling State is 3-4, including a victory over Power Five Conference team Arizona State, a good win given ASU's 7-3 record. But Grambling State lost to North Texas, Southern Florida, Houston and Oklahoma by an average of 28.7 points. Grambling has only one player averaging in double figures in scoring — sophomore guard DeMya Young (12.7).

Watch her: The Gophers' five starters all average 9.6 points or more — Mara Braun (19.6, second in the Big Ten), Grace Grocholski (10.5), Amaya Battle and Sofie Hart (10.4 each) and Mallory Heyer (9.6). Hart is second in the Big Ten in shooting percentage (.603), Heyer is third in rebounding (8.6) and Battle is fifth in assists (5.4).

Forecast: This should be a win for the Gophers. Grambling is a good rebounding team, but the Tigers turn the ball over a lot, nearly 24 times a game, and the Gophers have done a good job of taking care of the ball and turning opponents' mistakes into points.

