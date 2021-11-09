Preventable turnovers doomed the Gophers women's basketball team to a 69-66 loss to Jacksonville on Tuesday at Williams Arena.

Jacksonville, which won three games last season, outscored the Gophers 15-9 in the first quarter, mostly from forward Shynia Jackson's eight points off the bench.

But Gophers junior Sara Scalia, who along with fellow junior Jasmine Powell lead the team averaging 14.5 points last season, broke out with a 14-point second quarter with a trio of three-pointers to help the Gophers to a 32-29 halftime lead.

Powell led the charge in the third quarter, scoring seven points, including going 4-for-4 on her free throws. The Gopher took a 50-45 lead into the fourth quarter, but Jacksonville put together a 12-3 run to to start that final act and retake the lead.

With 25 seconds left in the game, the Gophers trailed by two, and coach Lindsay Whalen called a timeout to set up what could be the final play of the game. Godiva Hubbard inbounded the ball to Scalia, who dribbled around but had her pass broken up and stolen. While the Gophers fouled to stop the breakaway, Carmella Walker made both her free throws.

Hubbard sank a quick three to put the score at 67-66 with about 2.6 seconds remaining. A quick foul, another couple made throws from Jacksonville, and the Gophers had another chance at the final play. But Scalia overthrew Hubbard, lobbing the ball into the first row of seats to end the comeback.

Scalia led both teams with 25 points and seven rebounds, while Powell ended with 15 points and Deja Winters contributed 11 points off the bench. Taylor Hawks led Jacksonville with 15 points.