Gophers women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit is no stranger to leading summer practices, having previously been a head coach at three different Division I programs.

But Plitzuweit had never held a practice with the Gophers until the summer session started this week.

After replacing Lindsay Whalen in the spring, the former West Virginia coach has been recruiting, visiting with the community, and trying to get comfortable in her new role.

And now it's time for Plitzuweit and her staff to see what type of team the Gophers have for the 2023-24 season. Here are five things to know about Gophers women's hoops this summer:

Representing USA

Sophomore Mara Braun will be spending time away from her team this month while playing for the U.S. women's team in the FIBA 3x3 U21 Nations League in China. One of six players on Team USA, Braun will have training camp from June 17-19 in Florida. The three-game tournament is scheduled for June 23-29 in Handan, China.

As a freshman last season, Braun led the Gophers with 15.6 points per game, hit 65 three-pointers and set a school-freshman record with 87.5% free throw shooting. She was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team.

The Gophers had a highly productive freshmen class, including Chaska's Mallory Heyer, who started all 30 games and averaged 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds. Hopkins' Amaya Battle started 24 games and averaged 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and a team-high 4.4 assists.

Back from injury

Former Eden Prairie standout Nia Holloway suffered a season-ending knee injury last July, before her freshman season. She is practicing but with limited contact during summer practice.

The 6-foot Holloway was a top-100 prospect in high school and a member of the U's highly ranked 2022 recruiting class that included Braun, Battle and Heyer.

Senior forward Aminata Zie, who transferred from junior college last year, missed the 2022-23 season with a leg injury suffered in October, but she also has been cleared for limited contact in practice this summer.

Center of attention

North Carolina State transfer Sophie Hart is still waiting to hear from the NCAA about how many years she has remaining to play with the Gophers, but she is eligible for next season.

The 6-5 former Farmington standout averaged 1.2 points in 4.4 minutes for the nationally ranked Wolfpack in 2022-23, but she played only five games last season. So, the Gophers are hoping that Hart can consider that a redshirt year and have three seasons left to play.

Freshmen class

Plitzuweit's six-player freshman class has a mix of Whalen's former recruits and players who committed to the program under the new coaching staff.

Last November, Kennedy Klick from Maple Grove, Brynn Senden from Wayzata, Ajok Madol from Canada and McKynnlie Dalan from Washington signed in the U's 2023 recruiting class.

They all decided to remain with the Gophers after Whalen resigned and joined the team this month for summer practice.

Wisconsin natives Grace Grocholski and Ayianna Johnson signed with West Virginia last November, but they were released from their letter of intent to follow Plitzuweit to Minnesota.

Star-studded staff

After leading her Duluth basketball team to a runner-up finish in the Division II tournament, All-America Brooke Olson joined the Gophers staff as a graduate manager.

Olson finished her five-year career as the all-time leading scorer in Bulldogs and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference history with 2,530 points.

Another All-America, Lynx guard Rachel Banham, is playing in the WNBA this summer, but she's also returning to the Gophers as a quality control coach.