Two of the more interesting things to emerge from Big Ten women's basketball media day at Target Center on Monday:

—New Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit started her time at the podium by likening her team to a construction crew.

—The nickname Amaya Battle gave her new coach: Dawny P.

"It was the first time we ever met her, and Amaya was like, 'Can I call you Dawny P?' " Mara Braun said. "She was like, 'OK.' "

Braun, Battle and Mallory Heyer were the three players Plitzuweit brought with her to Target Center, and it's only fitting. As part of the Gophers' all-Minnesotan recruiting class of 2022 the three combined for 82 starts, were top three in minutes played and were three of the team's top four scorers.

Together they made it through the ups and downs of their freshman years on a team that finished near the bottom of the conference standings. Together, they decided to stay when the school moved from Lindsay Whalen to Plitzuweit.

"There is business that is unfinished for all of us,'' said Braun, who became the first freshman since Rachel Banham to lead the Gophers in scoring last year. "And we're kind of going in with that chip on our shoulder. I think Coach P feels that for us, too. She brings fire, just like we're going to bring every night.''

Now, about that construction crew. Plitzuweit opened her statements Monday by noting that she passed a sign that read, "Hard hats only" when she was backstage. Perfect, she said, for a team that will play in maroon and gold jerseys with blue collars.

Dawny P? That's just a sign of this trio's instinctive ability to build camaraderie.

The team will need both. This is a young roster, with many new faces. Any success the team has will depend on Battle, Braun and Heyer taking big steps.

At least one conference opponent thinks that will happen.

"I think they will make a big jump,'' Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said of the Gophers. It's his belief that players make their biggest jump from freshmen to sophomores.

"I really do," he added. "They got a lot of valuable experience. They have a new coach, a new system. Assuming they kind of get all that right, I would think they'll make that jump.''

All three worked hard over the summer. Battle has spent hours changing her shot, bringing it forward from the behind-the-head form she showed last year. She has put up untold thousands of shots. If she can improve on her .390 shooting percentage of last year, her ability to drive to the rim will be amplified.

Braun used her experience playing 3x3 basketball over the summer to hone her shot, get into her best shape and get used to the physicality that comes with that half-court sport. Moving that onto Williams Arena is the next step.

Heyer? For the first time, she's being asked to come off of screens rather than just set them. She has worked on her ball-handling and her outside shot.

"And it's just the consistency thing for us,'' Braun said. "We all went through freshman ups and downs. Now, the first year is over. We know what to expect.''

So what kind of season should they expect? Plitzuweit was more intent on talking about the process. She talks about pillars with her team. There is a pillar of toughness, which she feels the team has. Ditto for cohesiveness. Now it's a matter of playing well — as well as hard — consistently.

But, frankly, the team will likely need Braun, Battle and Heyer to lead the way. As sophomores.

"Yes, they have to do a lot for us,'' Plitzuweit said. "But isn't that exactly what a player wants?''

Yes, it is.

The players are committed to the process. But Braun checks every day to see how many tickets have been sold for the Nov. 19 game against Connecticut at the Barn. They all agreed that an NCAA bid is a goal, as is a deeper run in the conference tournament, which will again be held at Target Center. How will they do it? By employing Plitzuweit's constant message to her team.

"Find a way,'' Battle said. "You have to find a way.''

Holloway update

Still recovering from surgery to repair a knee injury sustained in July before last season, Nia Holloway is taking part in many of the practice sessions but has not yet been fully cleared.

Plitzuweit acknowledged that Holloway, the former Eden Prairie star, had hit a few bumps in the road during her recovery but said the athletic forward will play for the team this season.

And sooner rather than later.

"She has an unbelievable attitude,'' Plitzuweit said. "Just a ball of energy. There are days that are challenging. To say that's not the case isn't realistic. It's how you work through those days.''

Holloway was part of the much-heralded recruiting class that also consisted of Heyer, Battle and Braun. The four, who are roommates, have grown close.

"We just want to support her,'' Battle said. "I know it's just us right now, but I tell her, 'You're going to join us.' "

Etc.

—Plitzuweit said she hasn't heard whether center Sophie Hart — who transferred from North Carolina State to Minnesota after just a handful of games last season — will be granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA. But there is no rush; right now Hart is about to enter her junior season.

—Plitzuweit said Kennedy Klick, who sustained a season-ending right knee injury in late September, has yet to have surgery.