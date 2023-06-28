Since leaving West Virginia to take over the Gophers women's basketball program in late March, Dawn Plitzuweit has been working hard to get comfortable with her new team.

But Plitzuweit had last year's leading scorer Mara Braun for only the first week of summer practice before Braun was off representing USA basketball internationally in 3-on-3 competition.

The first-year Gophers coach stayed in touch with Braun by giving her tips over the phone.

And she's been following the sophomore guard's games on YouTube with the U.S. women's team in the FIBA 3x3 U21 Nations League in China. They recently won an event Wednesday.

"It's been fun to watch her compete in a different environment," Plitzuweit said. "She's growing. She's learning. She's having a great experience."

After missing most of the U's practices this month, Braun will reunite with the Gophers just before they take a trip to Croatia and Greece from August 17-27.

The Gophers will play three games against international teams in August. They have an extra 10 practices in late July to prepare for the foreign tour, which is allowed by the NCAA for Division I men's and women's basketball programs every four years.

"We'll know more of what to expect and how to build it," Plitzuweit said about the advantages of extra court time. "It's still early in that regard of us really getting to know each other and what it exactly looks like."

Plitzuweit's first summer practices with the Gophers started June 12. She opened with 13 of the 14 scholarship players present. They're still waiting on freshman post Ajok Madol, who is graduating from high school in Canada this week. Madol is one of six true freshmen on the roster for the 2023-24 season.

"We're really young this year," Plitzuweit said. "The reality is that this year, but we have to teach our young kids to be leaders in different ways and figure that out."

Braun, Amaya Battle, Mallory Heyer and Nia Holloway were members of a highly touted 2022 recruiting class in Whalen's final year. Three of the four freshmen were asked to carry a heavy load. Braun (15.6 points per game), Heyer (10.4) and Battle (9.0) are the U's top three returning scorers for next season.

Holloway will be a redshirt freshman after missing the 2022-23 season with a knee injury, but she's making progress toward being fully cleared to participate in 5-on-5 drills.

"She's looking really good," Plitzuweit said. "But it's still making sure to be patient but also prepping her and getting her ready."

With Holloway slightly limited, Madol on her way and Braun off on her 3-on-3 escapades, Plitzuweit hasn't seen what her full roster looks like. And she's in the process of introducing her system and style of play.

But there will be plenty of time for everyone to get comfortable this summer.

"We're going to see," Plitzuweit said. "This summer gives us an opportunity to practice some of those things and see if it works well. Or if we have to adjust and try some other things out."