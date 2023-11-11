Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Gophers vs. Chicago State: 1 p.m. Sunday at Williams Arena

TV; radio: Big Ten Plus, 96.7-FM

Kent Youngblood's preview:

Opening bell: After a 35-point victory over Long Island University at Williams Arena Wednesday, the Gophers get another nonconference opponent coming off a difficult 2022-23 season. The Cougars — who lost 105-54 to the Gophers last year — are 0-2 after a one-sided loss at Detroit Friday.

Watch her: Mara Braun, the Gophers guard picked for the preseason all-Big Ten Conference team, got off to a quick start in Wednesday's win. She made nine of 15 shots, went 5-for-11 on threes and scored 25 points and six assists.

Forecast: This should be another opportunity for Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit to use a lot of players and lineups. Five Gophers scored in double figures against LIU — Braun, Sophie Hart, Mallory Heyer, Grace Grocholski and Nia Holloway.

