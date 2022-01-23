If Thursday's one-sided loss to Iowa was a case of shell shock, Sunday's loss at Michigan State was a case of heartbreak for the Gophers women's basketball team.

In a gritty, sometimes sloppy game in which both teams played hard, the Gophers led by two entering fourth quarter but lost 74-71.

Down two with the ball and 19 seconds left coming out of a time out, Sara Scalia — who carried the team for much of the game — drove but missed the shot. At the other end, Matilda Ekh hit two free throws with 10 seconds left to go up four, an insurmountable lead.

Scalia, wonderful for much of the game, made nine of 19 shots, including seven of 13 three-pointers, and scored 31 points. Deja Winters scored 17. Jasmine Powell scored eight points with six boards and nine assists for the Gophers (9-11, 2-6 Big Ten).

Nia Clouden scored 24 points for Michigan State (10-8, 4-3), including 14 of her team's 22 points in the fourth quarter. Ekh scored 23.

With the Gophers down two, Powell was fouled with 26.2 seconds left. She made the first free throw, missed the second. Ekh was fouled and made one of two for the Spartans with 19 seconds left.

BOXSCORE: Michigan State 74, Gophers 71

Down 12-11 midway through the first quarter, the Gophers got back-to-back threes from Scalia, the second one a pull-up on the break from at least 26 feet, to give the Gophers a 17-12 lead.

The two teams combined for just two points the rest of the way, two free throws by Cloud with 1:21 left. So the Gophers still had a 17-14 lead despite going scoreless over the final 2:30 of the quarter.

Thanks primarily to strong defense — and Michigan State's struggles to even make open shots — the Gophers built a 34-27 lead late in the first half on Scalia's fast-break layup off a no-look pass from Powell.

The Gophers forced a turnover, and had the ball and the ability to take the last shot of the half. But Scalia turned over the ball. At the other end Ekh hit an off-balance, buzzer-beating three-pointer to trip that seven point lead to four at the half.

In a sloppy third quarter — the two teams combined for 11 turnovers — the Gophers took a six-point lead on Scalia's long three with 2:29 left in the quarter. But an 8-4 Spartans finish to the quarter pulled Michigan State within 54-52 entering the fourth.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.