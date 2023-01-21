Three days after winning their first road game of the season, the Gophers women's basketball team went back on the road and got a bit lost.

In a 75-56 loss at Purdue on Saturday, the Gophers simply could not make enough shots to be competitive.

They made 19 of 69 shots, or 27.5%. Midrange shots. Three-point shots. Many, many open shots. They made just six of 24 three-point shots.

And you just can't win on the road in the Big Ten when you struggle to reach 30%.

In a 22-10 second quarter, Purdue ended the quarter on a 13-2 run to put the Boilermakers (13-6, 4-5 Big Ten) up 19 at the half. The Gophers got within nine in the fourth quarter before the Boilermakers put the game away with a 15-5 run.

The Gophers (9-11, 2-7) got 15 points from Mara Braun, but she needed 19 shots to get there. Amaya Battle had 14, Mallory Heyer 13. Center Rose Micheaux's nine-game streak of scoring in double-figures ended. Harassed down low, she made just one of seven shots and turned the ball over five times. She did have a game-high 15 rebounds.

The Gophers had a relatively modest 13 turnovers, but Purdue turned those into a 20-2 edge on points. Purdue also enjoyed a 29-5 edge on bench scoring and 34-20 edge on points in the paint — this from a Gophers team that scored 48 points in the paint in their victory at Penn State on Wednesday.

Purdue shot 45.5% overall and made 10 of 30 three-pointers. Cassidy Hardin hit four of 11 threes while leading Purdue with 14 points. Jayla Smith had 13, Lasha Petree had 12.

