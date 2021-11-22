After three games in three days in the Bahamas, Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen will return to Minnesota with her team convinced of a few things:
- The team doesn't quit when it's down.
- When the Gophers are playing connected defense and can reach an offensive rhythm, they can have some nice runs.
- When those two things don't happen, it's going to be a rough night.
The Gophers (4-3) did a little bit of all of the above Monday in the fifth-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island, losing 88-69 to deep and athletic Oklahoma.
They struggled early, down 27-14 after one quarter and trailing by 24 in the second after the Sooners (5-1) pounced on both Gophers turnovers and loose rebounds in a 31-6 run.
They fought back, cutting that deficit to 41-30 at the half and pulling within five at 52-47 with 3:40 left in the third quarter.
That's as close as they got.
"We battled back," Whalen said. "It was a five-point game in the third. Our team is tough, resilient. But that [24-point] lead was too big to come back from."
BOXSCORE: Oklahoma 88, Gophers 69
Not for lack of trying. With much of the Gophers lineup struggling — forward Kadi Sissoko had only five points before fouling out and guard Sara Scalia scored only four — the guard duo of Deja Winters and Jasmine Powell were impressive.
In her second start with the Gophers — she came to the Bahamas as a top reserve but leaves it as a starter — Winters scored 18 points with five steals. Powell also had 18 — the two combined to score 36 of the team's 69 points — with six rebounds and four assists. The pair made four of the team's eight three-pointers and shot 14 of the team's 22 free throws.
"I like playing with a player like Deja," Powell said. "She has shown how much she wants to win, how much she competes. I trust her to make the shots, to do anything in her power to win."
The Gophers couldn't overcome being outrebounded 51-31 or being outscored 14-2 on second-chance points. Oklahoma scored 26 points off 20 Gophers turnovers.
Four Sooners players scored in double figures, led by Taylor Robertson, who hit five three-pointers and scored 19. Ana Llanusa scored 17. Skylar Vann had 15 and Madi Williams 12.
The Gophers had an early one-point lead before the Sooners went on their decisive run, which ended with Vann's put-back with 5:16 left in the second quarter that put Oklahoma up 38-14.
Out of a timeout, Powell scored seven points in a 16-1 run that pulled them within nine on two free throws by Gadiva Hubbard.
Down 16 early in the third quarter, Winters had seven points in a 17-6 run that drew them within five on Powell's three with 3:43 left.
But Oklahoma pushed the lead back to 60-49 entering the fourth, then put the game away.
"The one thing I take away from this is we have the talent, the mind-set," Powell said. "We have to execute the plan."
There is still work to be done. The Gophers got to play against the second-ranked team in the nation in Connecticut in an opening-round, one-sided 88-58 loss. They rallied with a 70-63 victory over Syracuse, but dug too deep a hole Monday. Rebounding has to be more consistent. The turnovers have to be brought under control. But Whalen felt the three games — and the lessons learned — will help going forward.
"There is a lot we can take away from this," she said. "We'll learn from it and we'll be a better team for it."
The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.