GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

vs. Cal State Northridge: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena

TV; radio: Streamed on BTN+; 96.7-FM

. . .

Kent Youngblood's preview:

Opening bell: This is the first of four games in 11 days for the Gophers, all four of which are at home. It is also the first game after the team's first loss, 62-44, to then-No. 8 Connecticut on Sunday. The Gophers shot 26.6% overall, making just 17 of 65 shots overall and six of 34 three-pointers. Yet they played enough defense to stay within three at halftime and were essentially even with Connecticut in three of four quarters. Cal State Northridge (2-2) has lost consecutive games, including one to tiny Hope International. The Matadors are a top-20 team in Division 1 in steals (13.2 per game). They have held opponents to 35.9% shooting and average 5.0 blocks per game.

Watch them: This is a chance for the Gophers, particularly Mara Braun and Grace Grocholski, to get back on track after a difficult day against the Huskies. Braun scored 12 against UConn, but made just four of 21 shots, going 2-for-11 on threes. Grocholski took as many threes (15) as UConn's entire team, making just three.

Forecast: Perhaps the most encouraging thing from the UConn loss was the Gophers defense, which played hard from start to finish, and the fact they turned the ball over just 12 times. This should be a chance for the Gophers to get back on the winning track before they face a three-game stretch against very strong mid-major opponents.

